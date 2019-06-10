Wine 4.10 Now Better Supports Installing Plug & Play Drivers
Wine 4.10 is out today rather than last Friday due to Wine founder Alexandre Julliard being on holiday, but that bi-weekly development release is out today.

The Wine 4.10 release now has many DLLs being built as PE files by default, there is more support for installing Plug and Play drivers, clock synchronization in Media Foundation APIs, volume adjustment support in audio drivers, and different bug fixes.

Wine 4.10 brings a total of 44 known fixes around various Blizzard games, Adobe InDesign, Unreal Engine game problems, Chromium, and other software.

More details on Wine 4.10 over on WineHQ.org.
