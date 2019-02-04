Wine 4.1 Released As The First Development Step Towards Wine 5.0
With Wine 4.0 out the door, feature development is back on for Wine with what will be known as Wine 5.0 with their next stable timed feature release next year. Wine 4.1 is out today to mark the kick-off of this new bi-weekly series.

The Wine 4.1 release adds in support for NT kernel spin-locks, better glyph positioning within DirectWrite, more accurate CPU information reporting, context handling fixes in the IDL compiler, and various bug-fixes.

30 known bug fixes have made it into Wine 4.1 including for games like Warcraft 3, BioShock Remastered, and the GOG Galaxy game client.

More details on the new Wine 4.1 development release over at WineHQ.org.
