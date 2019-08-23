Wine 4.0.2 Released With 66 Bug Fixes
Wine 4.0.2 is out today as the second stable point release to this year's Wine 4.0 cycle.

As is customary for Wine stable point releases, only bug fixes are allowed in while new features come by way of the bi-weekly development releases that will lead up to the Wine 5.0 release in early 2020.

Wine 4.0.2 has 66 known bug fixes affecting a wide range of software from Windows PowerShell Core to the GOG.com downloader to Grand Prix Legends to countless other games and Windows applications.

The complete list of fixes provided by Wine 4.0.2 are outlined via WineHQ.org.
