As expected, Wine 4.0 Release Candidate 1 was issued today that also marks the code freeze leading up to the official Wine 4.0.0 release in January.
Wine 4.0 will see weekly release candidates until the official release of Wine 4.0.0 is ready in about one month's time.
Before going into the code freeze, some last minute feature work includes macOS preloader support, mouse cursor support on Android, updated Vulkan support, Stream I/O support in WebServices, better palette support in Windows Codecs, synchronization objects support for kernel drivers, and bug fixes. Wine 4.0-RC1 has 43 known bug fixes ranging from taking care of .NET issues to Halo to Guild Wars 2 and other Windows games.
More details on Wine 4.0 Release Candidate 1 via WineHQ.org.
