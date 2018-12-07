Wine 4.0-RC1 Released With Updated Vulkan Support, Stream I/O Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 7 December 2018 at 02:06 PM EST. 2 Comments
WINE --
As expected, Wine 4.0 Release Candidate 1 was issued today that also marks the code freeze leading up to the official Wine 4.0.0 release in January.

Wine 4.0 will see weekly release candidates until the official release of Wine 4.0.0 is ready in about one month's time.

Before going into the code freeze, some last minute feature work includes macOS preloader support, mouse cursor support on Android, updated Vulkan support, Stream I/O support in WebServices, better palette support in Windows Codecs, synchronization objects support for kernel drivers, and bug fixes. Wine 4.0-RC1 has 43 known bug fixes ranging from taking care of .NET issues to Halo to Guild Wars 2 and other Windows games.

More details on Wine 4.0 Release Candidate 1 via WineHQ.org.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
CrossOver 18.1 Released With Visio 2016 On Linux, Restored Controller Support On Steam
Wine 3.0.4 Released Ahead Of January's Wine 4.0
Wine-Staging 3.21 Released With A Handful Of New Patches
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Wine 3.21 Released With Better Joystick Support, Updated Android Graphics Support
Wine 3.0.4 Is En Route With New Icons, Dozens Of Bug Fixes
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
AMDGPU FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Is Set To Land For Linux 4.21