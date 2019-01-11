While last week's Wine 4.0-RC5 release was quite a small release due to the holidays, Wine 4.0-RC6 is now available and it's back on track with more bug-fixing.
Wine 4.0-RC6 has 18 known bug fixes over the past week affecting Crysis, F1 2017, Doom 3, Vietcon, Cossacks 2, Final Fantasy XI, FIFA 11, and other Windows games.
The changes in this sixth weekly Wine 4.0 release candidate include a number of WineD3D Direct3D 8 & Direct3D 9 fixes, a few Windows Codecs updates, updating of Wine Mono, and other small low-level code fixes.
More details on Wine 4.0-RC6 can be found via WineHQ.org.
Wine 4.0.0 is expected to be released as stable by late January. See our Wine 4.0 feature overview for a look at the changes in this annual stable release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
