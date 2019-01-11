Wine 4.0-RC6 Fixes Bugs With Crysis, Final Fantasy & Other Windows Games
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 11 January 2019 at 01:15 PM EST. 3 Comments
WINE --
While last week's Wine 4.0-RC5 release was quite a small release due to the holidays, Wine 4.0-RC6 is now available and it's back on track with more bug-fixing.

Wine 4.0-RC6 has 18 known bug fixes over the past week affecting Crysis, F1 2017, Doom 3, Vietcon, Cossacks 2, Final Fantasy XI, FIFA 11, and other Windows games.

The changes in this sixth weekly Wine 4.0 release candidate include a number of WineD3D Direct3D 8 & Direct3D 9 fixes, a few Windows Codecs updates, updating of Wine Mono, and other small low-level code fixes.

More details on Wine 4.0-RC6 can be found via WineHQ.org.

Wine 4.0.0 is expected to be released as stable by late January. See our Wine 4.0 feature overview for a look at the changes in this annual stable release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.0-RC5 Released With Only A Handful Of Fixes
Wine-Staging 4.0 RC4 Released
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha 2 Now Available
The Many Features Coming To The Wine 4.0 Stable Release From Vulkan To New Input Devices
Wine 4.0-RC4 Is Out For Testing While The Official Release Expected Next Month
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 Will Now Crash Less For Windows Games/Applications
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome