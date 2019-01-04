Due to Christmas and New Year's, the latest Wine 4.0 release candidate is a petite bottle.
Wine 4.0-RC5 has just 14 bug fixes this round with just 14 patches in total for the week, which is much lower than we've seen in the prior weeks. This appears to largely be due to the holidays but, yes, Wine 4.0 development is winding down and the 4.0.0 stable release will likely debut before the end of January.
Fixes in Wine 4.0-RC5 include taking care of problems with LTSpice, MetaTester 5, Resident Evil 5, Delphi 7, Skyrim Special Edition, and a few other Windows games and applications.
More details on Wine 4.0-RC5 can be found via WineHQ.org.
1 Comment