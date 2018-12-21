We're another week closer to next month's expected Wine 4.0 debut and as such there is another release candidate out for some holiday testing.
The Wine 4.0-RC3 release out this morning has 27 known bug fixes over dozens of patches merged since last Friday. Many of these fixes this week are addressing possible memory leaks reported via Valgrind. In terms of notable Windows games/application fixes there are some issues corrected for Rally Trophy, Jet40, Ankh, Dead or Alive 5 Last Round, and other software. There are also a few crash fixes within Wine's Direct3D 9 code but overall things are settling down ahead of Wine 4.0.0 stable.
This week's changes are outlined at WineHQ.org.
