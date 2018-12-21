Wine 4.0-RC3 Released With 27 Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 December 2018 at 12:59 PM EST. 1 Comment
WINE --
We're another week closer to next month's expected Wine 4.0 debut and as such there is another release candidate out for some holiday testing.

The Wine 4.0-RC3 release out this morning has 27 known bug fixes over dozens of patches merged since last Friday. Many of these fixes this week are addressing possible memory leaks reported via Valgrind. In terms of notable Windows games/application fixes there are some issues corrected for Rally Trophy, Jet40, Ankh, Dead or Alive 5 Last Round, and other software. There are also a few crash fixes within Wine's Direct3D 9 code but overall things are settling down ahead of Wine 4.0.0 stable.

This week's changes are outlined at WineHQ.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 Yields 810 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 4.0-RC2 Released With 11 Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1 Released With Just Over 800 Patches On Top Of Wine
Wine 4.0-RC1 Released With Updated Vulkan Support, Stream I/O Support
CrossOver 18.1 Released With Visio 2016 On Linux, Restored Controller Support On Steam
Wine 3.0.4 Released Ahead Of January's Wine 4.0
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Link For Raspberry Pi Now Available