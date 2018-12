The second weekly release candidate of Wine 4.0 is now available for testing this weekend.Wine 4.0-RC2 has 11 known bug fixes, including fixes for Hitman, Visual C++, ReactOS' explorer, and other corrections.While just 11 known fixes, there are over 50 changes in total for Wine 4.0-RC2. Wine 4.0 release candidates will continue for release every Friday until the official release is ready to ship, which should happen around January.More details on Wine 4.0-RC2 via WineHQ.org