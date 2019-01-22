Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 January 2019 at 04:46 PM EST.
Wine 4.0 is now officially available as the new annual stable release to Wine for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other operating systems.

Following seven weekly release candidates, Wine 4.0 was ready to ship today as judged by Wine founder Alexandre Julliard. Wine 4.0 is a big release bringing initial Vulkan graphics API support, Direct3D CSMT is enabled by default, early Direct3D 12 support via VKD3D, continued HiDPI work, various OpenGL improvements, multi-sample D3D texture support, 64-bit improvements, continued Android support, and much more... See our Wine 4.0 feature overview to learn more about this big update.

The very brief Wine 4.0 release announcement can be read on WineHQ.org.

The bi-weekly Wine 4.x development releases will now commence with Git master back open for feature development, culminating with Wine 5.0 next year. Hopefully Valve's Proton will soon be re-based to the current Wine 4.0 state.
