January should bring the release of Wine 4.0 as the annual stable release of this software for running Windows applications/games on Linux. As Wine 4.0 continued to be developed over the course of bi-weekly development releases all year, here's a look back at the notable features to find with this upcoming Wine 4.0.0 release.
New features/changes with Wine 4.0 include:
- Initial Vulkan support, which is important in its own right but also for DXVK and friends that really splashed on the scene heavily this year for improving the Wine-based gaming experience and all that changes that happened on that front.
- The Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command-Stream (CSMT) is enabled by default for better performance.
- Initial bits of Direct3D 12 support using the VKD3D project to map D3D12 on top of Vulkan.
- OpenGL core contexts are now enabled by default in Direct3D.
- Continued work on HiDPI (High DPI) display support and other DPI scaling improvements.
- Support for HID gamepads as well as game controllers through SDL. Separately there is also work on improving Wine's joystick support.
- Multi-sample texture support for Direct3D.
- Support for querying BIOS data on Linux.
- Kerberos authentication support.
- Continued work on Wine for Android.
- Better handling of privileged CPU x86_64 instructions.
- Debugging support for WoW64 processes.
- Better handling of 32-bit .NET code on 64-bit.
- Support for DXTn texture compression.
- Shell auto-completion work.
- Task scheduler improvements.
- Lots and lots of bug fixing.
Wine 4.0 in particular should be a huge improvement over Wine 3.0 for Windows games on Linux. Wine 4.0.0 should officially debut within the next few weeks; weekly release candidates are continuing until the developers decide it's ready to be popped.
