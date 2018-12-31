The Many Features Coming To The Wine 4.0 Stable Release From Vulkan To New Input Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 31 December 2018 at 07:23 AM EST. 5 Comments
WINE --
January should bring the release of Wine 4.0 as the annual stable release of this software for running Windows applications/games on Linux. As Wine 4.0 continued to be developed over the course of bi-weekly development releases all year, here's a look back at the notable features to find with this upcoming Wine 4.0.0 release.

New features/changes with Wine 4.0 include:

- Initial Vulkan support, which is important in its own right but also for DXVK and friends that really splashed on the scene heavily this year for improving the Wine-based gaming experience and all that changes that happened on that front.

- The Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command-Stream (CSMT) is enabled by default for better performance.

- Initial bits of Direct3D 12 support using the VKD3D project to map D3D12 on top of Vulkan.

- OpenGL core contexts are now enabled by default in Direct3D.

- Continued work on HiDPI (High DPI) display support and other DPI scaling improvements.

- Support for HID gamepads as well as game controllers through SDL. Separately there is also work on improving Wine's joystick support.

- Multi-sample texture support for Direct3D.

- Support for querying BIOS data on Linux.

- Kerberos authentication support.

- Continued work on Wine for Android.

- Better handling of privileged CPU x86_64 instructions.

- Debugging support for WoW64 processes.

- Better handling of 32-bit .NET code on 64-bit.

- Support for DXTn texture compression.

- Shell auto-completion work.

- Task scheduler improvements.

- Lots and lots of bug fixing.

Wine 4.0 in particular should be a huge improvement over Wine 3.0 for Windows games on Linux. Wine 4.0.0 should officially debut within the next few weeks; weekly release candidates are continuing until the developers decide it's ready to be popped.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.0-RC4 Is Out For Testing While The Official Release Expected Next Month
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 Will Now Crash Less For Windows Games/Applications
Wine 4.0-RC3 Released With 27 Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 Yields 810 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 4.0-RC2 Released With 11 Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1 Released With Just Over 800 Patches On Top Of Wine
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
It's Time For The Premium 2018 Winter Sale To Show Your Linux Benchmarking Support
Another Year Closer, Linux 4.21 Getting More Preparations For Y2038 Problem