Wine 3.9 Defaults To OpenGL Core Contexts For D3D, Plumbing For VKD3D
25 May 2018
Wine 3.9 is out as the project's latest bi-weekly development release. This latest build is certainly on the interesting side of the 3.x series.

Two days ago marked VKD3D 1.0 being released as the initial version of Wine's Direct3D 12 over Vulkan translation layer for getting their D3D12 support efforts going. With today's Wine 3.9 release there is some of the initial plumbing for being able to support VKD3D.

Also interesting now is the support for OpenGL core contexts by default in Direct3D.

There is also task scheduler work, better arrow support in GdiPlus, and 33 known bug fixes affecting a variety of games and applications.

A complete look at Wine 3.9 is available via WineHQ.org.
