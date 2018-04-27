Wine 3.7 Released With Direct3D Improvements, Larger Icons
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 27 April 2018 at 05:44 PM EDT.
Wine 3.7 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development release of Wine that will culminate next year with the Wine 4.0 debut.

The official changes for Wine 3.7 come down to:
- MSI custom actions run in a separate process.
- Support for job files in the Task Scheduler.
- Improved viewport support in Direct 3D.
- Larger resolution version of the standard icons.
- Various bug fixes.

Overall, a fair assortment of mostly routine work. Wine 3.7 consists of 26 known bug fixes.

A complete list of Wine 3.7 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
4 Comments

