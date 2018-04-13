Wine 3.6 is now the latest bi-weekly test release for what will eventually become Wine 4.0 stable around the start of 2019.
The official highlights of Wine 3.6 come down to:
- Support for PNG format icons.The PNG format icons support seems long overdue, it's great 1D textures are finally supported, and the HiDPI push continues. There are 53 known bug fixes in this release ranging from Bloodrayne 2 to Empire of the Ants fixes. Also notable are a handful of BattlEye fixes. Also being worked on for Wine 3.6 is a new GLSL-based blitter.
- Support for 1D textures.
- More infrastructure for high DPI support.
- OLE data cache improvements.
- Various bug fixes.
The complete look at the Wine 3.6 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
