Wine 3.5 is now available as the latest bi-weekly release for this popular program to run Windows games/programs on Linux.
Wine 3.5 continues the recent theme of enabling Vulkan support. Wine 3.5 most notably on this front introduces their new basic Vulkan loader. This means Wine users no longer need to manually install the LunarG SDK for Windows in order to have Vulkan support but rather this custom-developed loader library is shipped by default. This implementation though doesn't support multiple drivers and notably doesn't include support for Vulkan layers, so those needing such features will still want to manually install LunarG's SDK.
The Vulkan library in its current form paired with the recent of Wine's ongoing Vulkan support is good enough for handling Wolfenstein, Doom, and the various Windows VK demos, etc.
Wine 3.5 also includes support for RSA and ECDSA crypto keys, improves its manifest file parser, and supports the Places toolbar within file dialogs.
There are 58 known bug fixes with Wine 3.5 and that complete list of changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
