The latest bi-weekly release of Wine is now available for running your favorite or necessary Windows programs/games on Linux and macOS.
Wine 3.4 is this latest release and it's significant for continuing to land the "WineVulkan" code. This does include the latest Wine Vulkan patches as of yesterday including the first bits of apps/games working and integration with the X11 driver.
The Wine 3.4 release also has better handling of privileged x86-64 instructions, better hex editing within the RegEdit, various patches from Wine-Staging that were cleaned up and now merged upstream, and various bug fixes.
A total of 45 bug fixes are found in today's Wine 3.4 development release. The list of bug fixes can be found at WineHQ.org.
