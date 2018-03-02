This latest bi-weekly development release of Wine is a bit more exciting than other recent Wine development snapshots.
Wine 3.3 brings the beginnings of Vulkan support with the initial "winevulkan" merge, Direct3D command-stream multi-threading (D3D CSMT) is now enabled by default for enhancing the Wine gaming performance out-of-the-box, multi-sample textures are now enabled by default, there is support for game controllers through SDL, and support for loading CIL-only .NET binaries.
Quite an exciting release for Windows-on-Linux gamers and there are also 35 bug fixes. Those bug fixes range from taking care of issues with the Wolf RPG Editor to Max Payne 2 and The Witcher 3 poor performance.
All the details on Wine 3.3 can be found via WineHQ.org.
