Wine 3.21 Released With Better Joystick Support, Updated Android Graphics Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 23 November 2018 at 03:27 PM EST. 2 Comments
WINE --
Wine 3.21 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 3.21 brings graphics support on recent Android releases via GrAlloc support, the typelib marshaller has been rewritten, support for memory font resources within DirectWrite, and joystick support improvements.

There are a lot of bug fixes with Wine 3.21 crossing off 62 bugs from issues with Guild Wars 2 to automation around Microsoft Word to Fallout 2 to Crysis Warhead.

More details on the many changes to find with Wine 3.21 can be found via the release announcement on WineHQ.org.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.0.4 Is En Route With New Icons, Dozens Of Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 3.20 Released, Fixes A Four Year Old Rendering Bug
Wine 3.20 Released With Several Improvements
Wine-Staging 3.19 Released With A Few New Patches
Wine 3.19 Brings File I/O Completion Modes, Better Handling For Broken RPC Connections
Wine Developers Plot Their Path For Integrating FAudio As The XAudio2 Reimplementation
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590