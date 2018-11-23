Wine 3.21 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems.
Wine 3.21 brings graphics support on recent Android releases via GrAlloc support, the typelib marshaller has been rewritten, support for memory font resources within DirectWrite, and joystick support improvements.
There are a lot of bug fixes with Wine 3.21 crossing off 62 bugs from issues with Guild Wars 2 to automation around Microsoft Word to Fallout 2 to Crysis Warhead.
More details on the many changes to find with Wine 3.21 can be found via the release announcement on WineHQ.org.
