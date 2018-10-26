Wine 3.19 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development release for this widely-used software to handle running Windows programs on Linux and macOS.
This newest bi-weekly development build adds in support for file I/O completion modes, adds WaitOnAddress synchronization primitives, better supports 32-bit .NET binaries on 64-bit, improved recovery for broken RPC connections, and the usual slew of bug fixes.
Wine 3.19 has 31 known bug fixes including work to address issues with multiple games including Battlefield 2, Terraria, Assassin's Creed, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Prypyat, and others.
On the Vulkan front, Wine 3.19 is updated against the Vulkan 1.0.88 headers.
The complete list of changes can be found at WineHQ.org. Meanwhile the Wine 4.0 stable release should be coming up around the end of the year or early 2019.
