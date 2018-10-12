Wine 3.18 Brings FreeType Subpixel Font Rendering, Wine Console DPI Scaling
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 12 October 2018 at 08:41 PM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE --
A new bi-weekly Wine development release is out for those wanting to try the latest Windows gaming on Linux experience (outside of Steam Play / Proton) or running other Windows applications on Linux and other operating systems.

The key features of Wine 3.18 include sub-pixel font rendering in conjunction with FreeType 2.8.1+, support for the OAEP algorithm within the RSA encryption code, array marshalling fixes in DCOM, improved DPI scaling for the Wine console, and various bug fixes.

There are 46 known bug fixes within Wine 3.18 including correcting some problems with the .NET Framework, EA Origin, Age of Empire 3, Guitar Hero World Tour, Steam, and various other gaming issues.

Wine 3.18 also includes a number of "winevulkan" updates for the Vulkan support code, including updates against Wine 1.1.86.

The complete list of Wine 3.18 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine's Direct3D Code Will Now Default To OpenGL Core Contexts For NVIDIA GPUs Too
VKD3D 1.1 Being Prepped For Release With MoltenVK Support, Geometry Shaders
Wine-Staging 3.17 Is Carrying 882 Patches On Top Of Wine
Wine 3.17 Brings Better Shell Auto-Completion Support, Bug Fixes
All of the WineConf 2018 Videos Are Now Available
Wine-Staging 3.16 Released With ~880 Patches Still Atop Wine
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware