A new bi-weekly Wine development release is out for those wanting to try the latest Windows gaming on Linux experience (outside of Steam Play / Proton) or running other Windows applications on Linux and other operating systems.
The key features of Wine 3.18 include sub-pixel font rendering in conjunction with FreeType 2.8.1+, support for the OAEP algorithm within the RSA encryption code, array marshalling fixes in DCOM, improved DPI scaling for the Wine console, and various bug fixes.
There are 46 known bug fixes within Wine 3.18 including correcting some problems with the .NET Framework, EA Origin, Age of Empire 3, Guitar Hero World Tour, Steam, and various other gaming issues.
Wine 3.18 also includes a number of "winevulkan" updates for the Vulkan support code, including updates against Wine 1.1.86.
The complete list of Wine 3.18 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
