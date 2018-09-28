Wine 3.17 Brings Better Shell Auto-Completion Support, Bug Fixes
Wine 3.17 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development update to this increasingly popular way of running Windows games and applications on Linux.

Wine 3.17 isn't the most exciting update of recent releases, but does bring better auto-completion support to its shell, more of the OPC Services have been implemented, improvements to the Pager common control, and a total of 36 known bug fixes.

Wine 3.16 first brought an initial implementation of OPC Services, which provides Open Packaging Conventions (OPC) as a Microsoft container-file technology used by XML Paper Specification (XPS) and Office Open XML (OOXML), while now is extended with Wine 3.17.

Of the bug fixes in Wine 3.17 there are corrections to Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Slack, World War One Gold, Ski Challenge, Paint.net, and a number of other games and apps.

The complete list of Wine 3.17 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.

Meanwhile, Valve today released the Proton 3.7-7 Beta. Improved in this flavor of Wine catered to Steam Play there is now DXVK 0.80 integrated, fixed mouse behavior for some games and mice having high sample rates, and improved full-screen/alt-tab behavior.
