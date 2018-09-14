While Wine 3.0.3 was released this week as the newest stable release of this program for handling Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems, out now is Wine 3.16 if you prefer something a bit more lively.
Wine 3.16 is the newest bi-weekly development release for the Wine project. The main feature addition is an initial implementation of OPC Services, for providing Open Packaging Conventions (OPC) as a Microsoft container-file technology used by XML Paper Specification (XPS) and Office Open XML (OOXML).
Wine 3.16 also has support for rendering buttons via an ImageList, better support for CSS properties within MSHTML, namespace fixes for the XML writer, and a total of 43 known bug fixes. The bugs fixed range from fixing issues with Call of Duty 2 to Resident Evil 7 to Atmel Studio 6 to Just Dance 2017.
More details on Wine 3.16 at WineHQ.org.
