Wine 3.15 is out today as the first development release since last week's landmark announcement of Valve's Steam Play to run Windows games on Linux using the Wine-forked "Proton" with the help of CodeWeavers.
Wine 3.15 though isn't a particularly exciting release, but there are a number of game fixes including Everquest Titanium, World of Warcraft, Total Commander, and various other games and applications.
New features to Wine 3.15 include support for DPI scaling on Android, HID device support in raw input, more icons in the Shell32, WinHTTP now uses Windows Sockets, and syntax fixes in the CLI interpreter. There are a total of 44 known bug fixes in this Wine 3.15 bi-weekly development release.
More details on Wine 3.15 at WineHQ.org.
