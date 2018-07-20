Wine 3.13 was released today as just another bi-weekly development release towards Wine 4.0, but this time around it's a pretty darn exciting update!
First and foremost, Wine 3.13 introduces the Vulkan support on macOS using MoltenVK! This allows Windows programs that make use of the Vulkan graphics API to run on Apple's macOS. This is particularly exciting as now VKD3D/DXVK can work towards macOS support to offer better Direct3D 11/12 support on macOS via this acceleration to the MoltenVK abstraction layer that in turn maps to Apple's Metal graphics API and their premiere drivers. This is good news for Linux gamers in now Wine developers being able to focus on Vulkan support across supported operating systems rather than any fragmentation due to macOS.
Wine 3.13 also adds initial support for performance data within the registry, the Mono engine has been updated, there is now support for fetching BIOS information from Wine under Linux, and improvements to the standard Task Dialog.
Wine 3.13 ships with 28 known bug fixes ranging from addressing issues with Eve Online to Adobe Lightroom to Planetside 2.
More details on Wine 3.13 at WineHQ.org.
