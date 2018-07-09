The belated Wine 3.12 development release is now available for testing, the first release following WineConf 2018.
Wine 3.12 updates the Unicode data against the recent Unicode 11.0 release. Separately, Wine 3.12 also adds more glyphs to the Wingdings font.
The Wine 3.12 release also incorporates a proxy configuration dialog in the Internet control panel, syntax fixes for the cmd.exe command interpreter, and 40 known bug fixes. The Wine 3.12 bug fixes range from fixes to Splinter Cell to Duke Nukem Forever to various other games and applications.
More details on this bi-weekly Wine 3.x development update can be found via the just-posted release announcement at WineHQ.org.
2 Comments