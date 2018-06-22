Wine 3.11 Brings Debugging Support For WoW64 Processes, Better Reporting Of HT CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 June 2018 at 07:42 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Wine 3.11 is now available as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software for running Windows programs/games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.

With Wine 3.11 there is better debugger support for WoW64 (Windows 32-bit on Windows 64-bit) processes, support for SHA256/SHA384 hashes inside ECDSA signatures, better reporting of virtual CPU cores via Hyper Threading / SMT, improvements to the standard Task Dialog, and a total of 12 known bug fixes.

The bug fixes this round affect Microsoft Office installation, the Mafia II game, and various other issues. More details on the Wine 3.11 changes via today's release announcement at WineHQ.org.
