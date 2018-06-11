Wine 3.10 Features Updated Vulkan, D3D12 Swapchain Support
Wine's bi-weekly release cycle for new development releases is slightly off target with it surfacing today rather than last Friday, but the changes are worthwhile.

Wine 3.10 adds swapchain support for its growing Direct3D 12 support, which is being powered via the VKD3D project for mapping the D3D12 calls to the Vulkan API.

Wine 3.10 also has Vulkan support for Wine that is now aligned with the latest upstream Vulkan specification, now that the Vulkan code licensing issue was resolved. While the Vulkan support has been updated, it doesn't yet support all Vulkan 1.1 features.

The Wine 3.10 release also adds debugger support for WoW64 processes, task scheduler support improvements, and a total of 17 known bug fixes. The bug fixes affect a range of software from Internet Explorer to Tomb Raider and Max Payne 3.

Wine 3.10 is available for download from WineHQ.org.
