Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 February 2018 at 01:29 PM EST. 6 Comments
WINE --
With two weeks having passed since the big Wine 3.0 release, the Wine crew is back to their bi-weekly development releases.

Wine 3.1 is the first bi-weekly development snapshot towards what will eventually become the Wine 4.0 stable release by this time next year, given the project's shift to an annual release cadence.

Wine 3.1 adds Kerberos authentication support, window class redirections for Common Controls 6, support for X11 ARGB visuals, a DOSBox requirement for running DOS executables, and a total of 29 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from fixing Qt5 applications to Grand Theft Auto V issues to Doom 4 / DOOM 2016 problems and other Windows-on-Linux gaming issues.

The complete Wine 3.1 change-log and more information is available from WineHQ.org.

It will certainly be interesting to see what comes in the Wine 3.x releases over the next year. One of the biggest areas we are looking for advancements on is firming up their Direct3D 11 support and getting started on VKD3D for getting Direct3D 12 support started by mapping it on top of Vulkan.
