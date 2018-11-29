Wine 3.0.4 Released Ahead Of January's Wine 4.0
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 November 2018 at 05:12 PM EST. 2 Comments
For those sticking to the Wine stable releases, Wine 3.0.4 is out today as the latest stable point release.

Wine 3.0.4 ships with 47 known bug fixes affecting Total Commander, World of Warcraft, Bethesda's software launcher, Resident Evil 7, and other games. There are also application fixes for Wechat, Acronis Disk Director 12, Chromium, and RegEditX.

Unless you were affected by one of the particular bug fixes, arguably most notable to Wine 3.0.4 will be a lot of Shell32 icons now included. There's even finally Zip and Jaz drive icons for Wine along with the 314k floppy!

The complete list of changes for Wine 3.0.4 can be found via today's release notes on WineHQ.org. Wine 3.0 may be fine for running some Windows applications, but particularly if you are a Linux gamer, you are best off generally with the bi-weekly development releases, Proton, or the upcoming Wine 4.0.

Meanwhile, Wine 4.0 should be out in January with entering the code freeze next week and the weekly release candidates until ready for this annual Wine stable release.
