Wine 4.0 should be out in early 2019 as the next major stable release of this increasingly used software for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems. For those not riding the bi-weekly development releases that lead up to the eventual Wine 4.0, Wine 3.0.4 is coming in the days ahead as the latest stable point revision.
Wine stable point releases tend to be focused just on maintenance/bug/regression fixes, but Wine 3.0.4 will be a bit visibly different in that many Shell32 icons are added to this update. Dozens of Shell32 icons from the Zip and Jaz drive icons to 314k floppy drive icons to the start menu are bundled in Wine 3.0.4.
While the icon additions are perhaps most evident to users upgrading to Wine 3.0.4, there are also a number of bug fixes. A total of 47 known bug fixes are ready ranging from Acronis Disk Director to World of Warcraft to Resident Eveil 7 and many other game fixes. There's also been some ARM64 work and improvements to GDI+.
The release candidate of Wine 3.0.4 is available for testing today ahead of the official stable update. Those building from source can grab 3.0.4-RC1 via GitHub.
