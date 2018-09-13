Wine 3.0.3 Ships With 50+ Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 September 2018 at 05:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
If you are a user of the Wine stable releases rather than the bi-weekly Wine development releases or Wine-Staging (or now Proton too), Wine 3.0.3 is out today as the latest version.

Wine 3.0.3 has 52 known bug fixes over the earlier Wine 3.0.2 stable build from late June. Wine 3.0.3 has fixes for Max Payne 3, Windows PowerShell, Adobe Premiere Elements 14, ProPresenter 4, iTunes 12, and various other application fixes and general Wine work.

More details on the Wine 3.0.3 stable release are available from WineHQ.org.
