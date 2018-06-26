Wine 3.0.2 has been released as the newest stable maintenance update for this open-source project to run Windows programs and games on Linux and macOS.
Wine 3.0.2 strictly contains bug fixes and there are 53 known fixes in this latest point release. Among the software seeing fixes are Empire Earth, World of Warcraft, the Microsoft .NET Framework, Autodesk Fusion 360, BattlEye, Adobe Premiere, Maya 2018, VLC, Rogue-Killer, and many other popular games and applications.
The complete list of fixes for Wine 3.0.2 can be found via WineHQ.org for those preferring these official stable releases over the feature-advancing bi-weekly Wine 3.x development builds.
Add A Comment