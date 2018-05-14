Wine 3.0.1 Released With 60 Bugs Fixed
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 May 2018
For those not riding the exciting bi-weekly development releases of Wine, the Wine 3.0.1 stable release is out today as the first bug-fix update over the Wine 3.0 debut that happened earlier this year.

Wine 3.0.1 has 60 known bugs fixed including addressing issues with Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Office, Symantec Norton 360, Microsoft .NET, and more. On the gaming side there are fixes for Civilization V, Black and White 2, Bermuda, Wolf RPG Editor, and others.

The complete list of the 60 fixes for Wine 3.0.1 can be found via today's release announcement at WineHQ.org.
