Wine 3.0-RC6 Released While Wine 3.0.0 Should Be Near
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 12 January 2018 at 02:48 PM EST. 1 Comment
WINE --
The sixth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Wine 3.0 is now available for testing.

Being into the code freeze since the beginning of December, Wine 3.0-RC6 just continues the bug-fixing train. Wine 3.0-RC6 has a total of 14 known fixes ranging from Valgrind memory fixes to a Powerpoint 2017/2010 slideshow problem.

The complete list of Wine 3.0-RC6 changes can be found at WineHQ.org.

There hasn't been any updated communication yet, but based upon past messages and other indications, it looks like Wine 3.0.0 should officially be out in the next week or two if the bug fixing keeps up. See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to learn more about what's coming in this next release.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.0-RC5 Released With More Bug Fixes
Wine 2.0.4 Released While Wine 3.0 Is Just Around The Corner
Wine 3.0-RC4 Released With One Dozen Fixes
Wine 3.0-RC3 Released With Two Dozen Fixes
Wine 3.0-RC2 Released
VKD3D Is Beginning Flight As Wine's Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability
More Linux Kernel & GCC Patches Come Out In The Wake Of Spectre+Meltdown
AMD Did NOT Disable Branch Prediction With A Zen Microcode Update