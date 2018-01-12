The sixth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Wine 3.0 is now available for testing.
Being into the code freeze since the beginning of December, Wine 3.0-RC6 just continues the bug-fixing train. Wine 3.0-RC6 has a total of 14 known fixes ranging from Valgrind memory fixes to a Powerpoint 2017/2010 slideshow problem.
The complete list of Wine 3.0-RC6 changes can be found at WineHQ.org.
There hasn't been any updated communication yet, but based upon past messages and other indications, it looks like Wine 3.0.0 should officially be out in the next week or two if the bug fixing keeps up. See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to learn more about what's coming in this next release.
