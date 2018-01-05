Wine 3.0-RC5 Released With More Bug Fixes
We are stepping closer to the official Wine 3.0 release but not quite there yet though it's looking like it could be here within the next week or two.

Coming out today is the fifth weekly release candidate ahead of Wine 3.0.0. Wine 3.0-RC5 has just nine known bug fixes ranging from taking care of issues with Slingplayer 2.0 to Eclipse Europa to Regedit problems.

The list of the few dozen changes for Wine 3.0-RC5 can be found via the release announcement just posted to WineHQ.org.

See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to learn more about this imminent annual update to Wine for running Windows programs/games on Linux.
