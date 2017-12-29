Wine 3.0-RC4 Released With One Dozen Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 December 2017 at 02:48 PM EST.
The fourth weekly release candidate of Wine 3.0 is now available for testing.

This time around there are just 12 bug fixes in this release candidate ranging from Richedit to BBC iPlayer to Zoo Tycoon 2 and Call of Duty 4.

Overall nothing too overly exciting about this late-stage release candidate. Wine 3.0.0 will likely be released around mid-January but until then will be more weekly release candidates. See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to learn more about what's been accomplished this past year of Wine 3.0 development.

Details on Wine 3.0-RC4 via WineHQ.org.
