Wine creator Alexandre Julliard has laid out plans for the Wine 3.0 code freeze to begin next week.
With Wine's transition to a yearly, time-based release process, we've known Wine 3.0 would be coming soon. Today Alexandre communicated on wine-devel about the precise plans.
He plans to start the code freeze next week and issue the first release candidate. This will be done on/around 8 December. Following that will be weekly release candidates until Wine 3.0.0 is ready to ship.
This should put the official Wine 3.0 release around mid-January depending upon how many RCs are needed to get Wine into order for this yearly release.
