The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 November 2017 at 06:05 AM EST. 4 Comments
WINE --
Yesterday it was confirmed that Wine 3.0 will enter its code freeze next week and begin with the release candidates until the official v3.0.0 milestone is ready sometime around mid-January. Here's a recap of all the Wine developments for 2017 if you are curious about all the features and improvements to be found in this big update.

Among the changes that built up in the Wine 2.x unstable bi-weekly snapshots ahead of the official Wine 3.0 stable debut include:

- Better/working Direct3D 11 support. D3D11 is one of the big ticket items for Wine 3.0, but it's still not perfect. Some DX11/D3D11 titles like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 are at least partially working while newer DirectX 11 titles like Far Cry Primal are having more problems. So with Wine 3.0 the Direct3D 11 support is at least a partial success for supporting this eight year old Microsoft graphics API, but needless to say, Direct3D 12 isn't yet supported by Wine. Post-3.0, they are working on Direct3D 12 support via VKD3D as a Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer.

- Lots of prep work on the Direct3D Command Stream for offering better performance with this long-standing D3D CSMT functionality. This functionality was then enabled in Wine 2.6 back in April and has received albeit some further improvements since.

- A lot of Android code has landed this year to get the basics in place, including the initial Android graphics driver and OpenGL support, audio, etc.

- Direct2D rendering improvements as well as DirectWrite rendering improvements.

- HiDPI improvements.

- Performance improvements for asynchronous I/O.

- Preloader support for ARM64 and other ARM work.

- Updated Unicode support.

Overall there are a fair amount of improvements at play along with literally hundreds of bug fixes over the past year, if you haven't been riding the bi-weekly development snapshots. Wine 3.0 is the second release now where they have been pursuing an annual, time-based release approach. Stay tuned for more Wine 3.0 details as the release gets prepared over the next one to two months. If I missed covering any other interesting changes for Wine 3.0, feel free to point them out in the forums.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.0 Will Be Entering Its Code Freeze Next Week
Wine 2.22 Brings Improved 64-bit ARM Support
Wine-Vulkan Is Making Progress For Windows Vulkan Programs On Linux
Wine 2.21 Supports Direct3D Indirect Draws, More ARM Work
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Wine 2.20 Continues Work On Direct3D, Preloader For ARM64
Popular News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Ubuntu Boot Times From Linux 4.6 To 4.15 Kernels
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded