With yesterday's successful launch of Wine 3.0 I was curious how the past year of development on Wine compared to years prior, etc. Here are some Wine development statistics.From a fresh run of GitStats as of Wine 3.0:

- The Wine Git repository is up to 5,170,395 lines of code across 7,373 files. While that's over five million lines, keep in mind it's not 100% code but all text files in the Wine Git repository including documentation, etc.- Wine has seen 121,944 commits from about 1,480 developers.

- Wine saw 6,026 commits in 2017 that added 448,982 lines of code and removed 216,298 lines of code. As you can see from the chart above, development on a commit basis is well below its levels from around 2007~2012. It does appear that since Steam has been on Linux and seeing more commercial Linux-native games, there's been less commits to Wine... Or perhaps a sign as well of Wine's growing maturity with it getting closer to implementing most of Windows' APIs?- Wine in 2017 saw contributions from 119 different authors. That is also lower than around 2007~2010 when through that period it saw at least 200 contributors each year. It's also lower than the 143 authors to Wine in 2016.- Józef Kucia was the most prolific Wine contributor in 2017 with 673 (11%) of the commits. Other top contributors to Wine were Nikolay Sivov, Jacek Caban, Alexandre Julliard, Henri Verbeet and Hugh McMaster.

- CodeWeavers, the company behind the CrossOver software, remains the biggest backer of Wine.