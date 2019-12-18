The 2010s Were Very Successful For Wine Thanks To CodeWeavers + Valve's Steam Play

The 2010s were great for the long-standing Wine project that allows Windows games/applications to run near effortlessly on Linux, macOS, and similar platforms. CodeWeavers' investments into Wine continue turning out very well for the continued success and now with Valve's Steam Play built upon the Wine-based Proton, more Linux gamers are happier than ever.In reliving some of the most prominent Wine moments of the 2010s, here is a look at the most viewed Wine articles out of the 600+ we've written since 2010.A port of the Wine software to Google's Android platform is being worked on.Valve has today announced a new version of Steam Play that allows Linux gamers to enjoy Windows games on Linux via their new Wine-based Proton project.Last year was the last time we had a chance to talk about Wine on Android for running Windows programs on Google's mobile operating system. While it's not quite mainline yet, Wine on Android has been making much progress and can now run Windows' Solitaire game on your Android device.Going back for a few years it's been possible to play Netflix movies on Linux using some hacks like with running Microsoft Silverlight on a modified version of Wine. More recently, Pipelight has been working out well as a easy-to-use solution for getting Netflix movies to play on Linux web-browsers, albeit it's still not a native experience. Fortunately, times are quickly changing.If you're wondering what graphics hardware / driver is best if you intend to do much gaming within Wine or CrossOver on Linux, a CodeWeavers' developer responsible for much of the Direct3D layer spoke about his experiences with gaming on Wine for the best results.Wine has long been working on its Direct3D 11 support, but it's not quite ready for major Windows games with the upcoming Wine 2.0 release. With some work that didn't make the cut for Wine 2.0, Blizzard's Overwatch game appears to be running well.Now that Wine 2.0 is under a feature freeze with Wine 2.0-rc1 having been released, I spent some time this Sunday looking back at the new features added during the Wine 1.9 development series.Stefan Dösinger of CodeWeavers has been working on some Direct3D performance improvements for Wine by creating a separate command stream / worker thread for WineD3D. This work moves OpenGL calls into a seperate thread in order to improve performance while also fixing some outstanding bugs. This work can yield 50~100% performance improvements and in some cases making the games under Wine faster than on Windows.Multiple individuals are reporting that they have been just recently banned by Blizzard for playing their games -- seemingly Overwatch is the main title -- when using Wine with the DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan translation layer.It's been a while since last having anything to report on with the planned patch-set for Wine that provides significant Direct3D performance improvements via work on the D3D command stream. Fortunately, the patches have been updated and now offer better support as well.For those that haven't dabbled with upstream Wine lately and aren't sure of what's realistic performance expectations for Wine when dealing with its Direct3D layer for Linux OpenGL graphics drivers, here's some fresh comments from a CodeWeavers employee who deals with Wine's graphics stack.Yesterday it was confirmed that Wine 3.0 will enter its code freeze next week and begin with the release candidates until the official v3.0.0 milestone is ready sometime around mid-January. Here's a recap of all the Wine developments for 2017 if you are curious about all the features and improvements to be found in this big update.It's looking like the plans announced by Canonical this week to drop their 32-bit packages/libraries beginning with Ubuntu 19.10 will be causing problems for the Wine camp at least in the near-term until an adequate solution is sorted out for providing their 32-bit Wine builds to Ubuntu users.Tagged on Friday was the first Wine 1.6 release candidate. For those curious about what will be found in this major release of Wine, in this article is a feature overview of Wine 1.6.With Wine having moved to annual, time-based releases, the code freeze is indeed imminent for the next stable release, Wine 2.0.Wine 1.9.14 was released today as the newest bi-weekly Wine development release for running your favorite Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.Wine founder and lead developer Alexandre Julliard has laid out the release plans around the upcoming Wine 4.0 stable release for delivering a year's worth of improvements for running Windows games/applications on Linux, BSDs, and macOS.While many Linux gamers are excited about the Gallium3D Direct3D 9 state tracker for offering better Windows gaming performance on Linux with the open-source drivers, the patches on the Wine side haven't been accepted upstream. Here's some clarification from one of the leading Wine developers on the graphics front to explain the opposition to the work.Wine 1.7.11 has been released and it packs a fair number of changes.After a slew of release candidates, Wine 1.6 was officially released today. The Wine 1.6 release comes just one year after the Wine 1.4 stable release but it packs in about 10,000 individual changes.Here's a look at Wine's performance over time with various Linux graphics drivers along with a look at the current performance impact of the Direct3D command submission work.A kernel patch from CodeWeavers is landing in the Linux 5.4 kernel and will help some 64-bit Windows games run nicely under Wine (and the likes of CrossOver / Valve's Proton) with newer Intel and AMD systems.Right before Wine on Android was shown for running Windows applications on Google's Android operating system, the state of Wine for the ARM architecture was talked about. There's a few different Wine ARM scenarios possible, including the ability to run Win32 binaries on a Linux-based ARM system.Here's something interesting, but all of the details are not yet known at this time as the official announcement doesn't seem to have been issued yet. TransGaming, the company behind the Cedega software for running Windows games on Linux, is going to be replacing the Cedega Gaming Service with something now called GameTree Linux.Wine 4.0 is now officially available as the new annual stable release to Wine for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other operating systems.