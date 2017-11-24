Wine 2.22 is now available as the latest development release of this program to run Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
Changes with this bi-weekly development release include a source selection dialog for scanners, improvements to ARM64 (AArch64 / 64-bit ARM) support, float audio formats with more than two channels in XAudio, fixes for DLL injection handling, input method improvements, and bug fixes.
Wine 2.22 has a total of 14 known bug fixes ranging from old Internet Explorer issues to The Witcher 3 and other games having problems.
This latest development release can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
Wine is still expected to enter a code freeze in the near future for getting out the Wine 3.0 stable release within the next month or two.
