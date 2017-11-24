Wine 2.22 Brings Improved 64-bit ARM Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 24 November 2017 at 03:09 PM EST. 3 Comments
WINE --
Wine 2.22 is now available as the latest development release of this program to run Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Changes with this bi-weekly development release include a source selection dialog for scanners, improvements to ARM64 (AArch64 / 64-bit ARM) support, float audio formats with more than two channels in XAudio, fixes for DLL injection handling, input method improvements, and bug fixes.

Wine 2.22 has a total of 14 known bug fixes ranging from old Internet Explorer issues to The Witcher 3 and other games having problems.

This latest development release can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.

Wine is still expected to enter a code freeze in the near future for getting out the Wine 3.0 stable release within the next month or two.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Vulkan Is Making Progress For Windows Vulkan Programs On Linux
Wine 2.21 Supports Direct3D Indirect Draws, More ARM Work
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Wine 2.20 Continues Work On Direct3D, Preloader For ARM64
Wine 3.0 Still Expected Around EOY With D3D11; Wayland & D3D12 On Roadmap
Wine Staging 2.19 Brings More D3D11 Bits, Extra Fixes
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code