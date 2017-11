- Still more metafile support in GdiPlus.

- Indirect draws support in Direct 3D.

- Calling convention fixes on ARM.

- Improved serial port detection on Linux.

- Services fixes on WoW64.

- Better DPI scaling in the Shell Explorer.

- Various bug fixes.

Alexandre Julliard has released the latest bi-weekly development snapshot of Wine as this project approaches its Wine 3.0 release around the end of the year.The official changes of Wine 2.21 include:When it comes to bug fixes this time around there are just 16 known ranging from Witcher 3 freezes to a Hydro Thunder crash to various low-level problems.More details on Wine 2.21 at WineHQ.org . Meanwhile the freeze for Wine 3.0 will be getting underway within weeks.