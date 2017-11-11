Wine 2.21 Supports Direct3D Indirect Draws, More ARM Work
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 11 November 2017 at 07:27 AM EST.
Alexandre Julliard has released the latest bi-weekly development snapshot of Wine as this project approaches its Wine 3.0 release around the end of the year.

The official changes of Wine 2.21 include:
- Still more metafile support in GdiPlus.
- Indirect draws support in Direct 3D.
- Calling convention fixes on ARM.
- Improved serial port detection on Linux.
- Services fixes on WoW64.
- Better DPI scaling in the Shell Explorer.
- Various bug fixes.

When it comes to bug fixes this time around there are just 16 known ranging from Witcher 3 freezes to a Hydro Thunder crash to various low-level problems.

More details on Wine 2.21 at WineHQ.org. Meanwhile the freeze for Wine 3.0 will be getting underway within weeks.
