Alexandre Julliard has released the latest bi-weekly development snapshot of Wine as this project approaches its Wine 3.0 release around the end of the year.
The official changes of Wine 2.21 include:
- Still more metafile support in GdiPlus.
- Indirect draws support in Direct 3D.
- Calling convention fixes on ARM.
- Improved serial port detection on Linux.
- Services fixes on WoW64.
- Better DPI scaling in the Shell Explorer.
- Various bug fixes.
When it comes to bug fixes this time around there are just 16 known ranging from Witcher 3 freezes to a Hydro Thunder crash to various low-level problems.
More details on Wine 2.21 at WineHQ.org. Meanwhile the freeze for Wine 3.0 will be getting underway within weeks.
