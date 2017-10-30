Wine 2.20 Continues Work On Direct3D, Preloader For ARM64
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 31 October 2017 at 02:32 PM EDT.
Arriving a bit off schedule due to this past weekend's WineConf 2017 where Wine 3.0 and future roadmap items were discussed, Wine 2.20 is now available for testing today.

Alexandre Julliard has just pushed out the Wine 2.20 release as the newest test version of this program for running Windows binaries on Linux/macOS, ahead of the expected Wine 3.0 release around the end of the calendar year.

The Wine 2.20 release improves event support within MSHTML, adds preloader support to Wine on ARM64, now handles interpolation modes in Direct3D, improves metafile support in GDIPlus, provides an initial implementation of the Kerberos 5 authentication package, OLE clipboard cache improvements, and various big fixes.

This time around are 15 known bug fixes ranging from issues around Witcher 3, Firewatch, F.E.A.R. and other games to RPC3 emulator problems.

More details on Wine 2.20 via WineHQ.org.
