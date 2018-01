While Wine 3.0 is expected to be released later this month, Wine 2.0.4 is available right now as the current stable release for running Windows programs on Linux.Wine 2.0.4 ships with 31 known bug fixes ranging from Mixcraft 8 to Magic Online to PhotoFiltre fixes. There is also updates for National Language Support files and documentation improvements.Those riding the Wine 2.0 stable series until Wine 3.0 is available and vetted can find all the v2.0.4 details today via WineHQ.org