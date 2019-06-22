Microsoft Releases First Preview Of Windows Terminal
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 22 June 2019 at 09:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
In addition to the recent preview of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2), Microsoft also kept to their word from the Build 2019 conference of issuing their first preview of "Windows Terminal" in June. The first of several preview releases of Windows Terminal is now available from the Microsoft Store.

Windows Terminal announced back at Build 2019 in May is a Linux inspired terminal for Windows 10. The Windows Terminal adds support for tabs, user customizations, and even support for emoji. It's a really major rework to enhance the experience compared to what is presently available with Command Prompt or PowerShell and really aims to inch it closer to feature parity with the many Linux terminal emulators.

In this first Windows Terminal preview release there are accessibility improvements in supporting assistive technologies, many settings for allowing the user to customize their terminal experience, support for custom key bindings, the ability to set arbitrary images as the background, and other features.


Microsoft intends to issue several preview releases over the months ahead while they aim for the official Windows Terminal 1.0 release around the end of the calendar year.

More details on Windows Terminal via this blog post. Windows Terminal is open-source on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Microsoft News
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
Microsoft Confirms WSL To Co-Exist With WSL2, Other Windows Subsystem for Linux Details
More Details On Microsoft's WSL2 Implementation For Running Linux Binaries On Windows 10
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 To Offer Faster I/O Performance, Native Docker Containers
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Popular News This Week
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit