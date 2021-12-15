Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 15 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST.
Back in early 2019 Microsoft announced Windows Terminal as a new terminal for Windows that seemed rather Linux-inspired and supported tabs and other modern functionality. Beginning in 2022, Microsoft will make Windows Terminal their default terminal program on Windows 11.

Microsoft has continued building up Windows Terminal features and with time added extra features including more colors, emojis, and other "bling". Microsoft even designed their own font for Windows Terminal and making a great tabs / panes experience.


Making Windows Terminal all the more interesting is that it's open-source under the MIT license. Windows Terminal continues to be developed on GitHub.


Windows Terminal program manager Kayla Cinnamon has relayed word in a new developer blog post that next year they will make Windows Terminal their default experience for Windows 11 devices. The roll-out will begin with Windows Insider Program participants and continue through until hitting all Windows 11 installs.

At least Windows Terminal is a big improvement over the Windows Console Host default terminal used by the Command Prompt and PowerShell shells.
