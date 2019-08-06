Microsoft Works On Adding More Bling To The Windows Terminal
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 6 August 2019 at 07:02 AM EDT. 15 Comments
Since Microsoft's first preview release of Windows Terminal earlier this summer it's been entertaining to watch its evolution with the Redmond giant trying to make a first-rate terminal emulator for Windows and one that can appease veteran Linux users.

Windows Terminal has already supported emojis and other bits to lead to a colorful terminal emulator while this week marks the Windows Terminal Preview 0.3 release. Windows Terminal 0.3 adds support so the title bar can be clicked on anywhere for moving it around the screen, button layout improvements, better accessibility support, the ability to have custom tab titles, more background options, new key binding options, and other mostly superficial bits.

Those curious about Windows Terminal 0.3 can learn more on the Microsoft Command Line blog.
