Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 6 May 2019 at 12:23 PM EDT. 15 Comments
MICROSOFT --
Microsoft announced from their Build 2019 conference this morning Windows Terminal as the newest Linux-inspired feature coming to Windows 10.

Windows Terminal will be their new tab-supported terminal that is much more featureful than Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell when it comes to terminal functionality and akin to what's available from Linux/Unix terminal solutions. Windows Terminal will allow plenty of customizations, emoji, and other features.

Windows Terminal will obviously be catered towards power users and for bridging between PowerShell, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and other developer-oriented features on Windows.

Windows Terminal will begin rolling out to Windows 10 systems in June. Windows Terminal will also support GPU-accelerated text rendering.
15 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Microsoft News
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 To Offer Faster I/O Performance, Native Docker Containers
WinTUN: Windows Finally Gets A Good TUN Driver & It's Open-Source
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows
Microsoft Finally Enables Retpolines For Windows 10 Version 1809, Windows Server 2019
Windows 10 Will Soon Let You Access WSL Linux Files From Explorer, Other Improvements
Microsoft Developer: You Still Should Have Anti-Virus With Windows Subsystem For Linux
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X