Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10

Microsoft announced from their Build 2019 conference this morning Windows Terminal as the newest Linux-inspired feature coming to Windows 10.Windows Terminal will be their new tab-supported terminal that is much more featureful than Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell when it comes to terminal functionality and akin to what's available from Linux/Unix terminal solutions. Windows Terminal will allow plenty of customizations, emoji, and other features.Windows Terminal will obviously be catered towards power users and for bridging between PowerShell, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and other developer-oriented features on Windows.Windows Terminal will begin rolling out to Windows 10 systems in June. Windows Terminal will also support GPU-accelerated text rendering.