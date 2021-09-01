Windows Server 2022 Reaches General Availability With Focusing On Hybrid Clouds, Containers
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 1 September 2021 at 01:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
While Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be formally released on 5 October, rolling out today is general availability on Windows Server 2022.

For those interested in Microsoft's server platform, Windows Server 2022 is now hit general availability. Windows Server 2022 ships with a variety of security improvements, faster and more secure HTTPS handling, AES-256 encryption for the SMB protocol, SMB Compression support, Windows Admin Center improvements, and various hybrid cloud improvements with Azure.

Windows Server 2022 also features improvements to the Windows containers support, new capabilities around Azure Kubernetes Service, and much more.

Windows Server 2022 supports up to 48TB of memory and 2048 local CPU cores with up to 64 physical sockets.

More details on Windows Server 2022 via the Microsoft Windows Server blog. Windows Server 2022 pricing starts out at $501 USD for the Essentials Edition or $1069 for the standard edition and $6155 for the Datacenter Edition.

Of course, mostly just mentioning the new Microsoft Windows Server release for those curious about the latest competition for Linux. I'll look at running some fresh Windows Server vs. Linux benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
1 Comment
Related News
Microsoft Releases Updated Version Of Its CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Microsoft's Hyper-V DRM Display Driver Will Land For Linux 5.14
Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows
Microsoft Prepping Linux For Running As 64-bit ARM Hyper-V Guest
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes