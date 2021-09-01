Windows Server 2022 Reaches General Availability With Focusing On Hybrid Clouds, Containers

While Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be formally released on 5 October, rolling out today is general availability on Windows Server 2022.
For those interested in Microsoft's server platform, Windows Server 2022 is now hit general availability. Windows Server 2022 ships with a variety of security improvements, faster and more secure HTTPS handling, AES-256 encryption for the SMB protocol, SMB Compression support, Windows Admin Center improvements, and various hybrid cloud improvements with Azure.
Windows Server 2022 also features improvements to the Windows containers support, new capabilities around Azure Kubernetes Service, and much more.
Windows Server 2022 supports up to 48TB of memory and 2048 local CPU cores with up to 64 physical sockets.
More details on Windows Server 2022 via the Microsoft Windows Server blog. Windows Server 2022 pricing starts out at $501 USD for the Essentials Edition or $1069 for the standard edition and $6155 for the Datacenter Edition.
Of course, mostly just mentioning the new Microsoft Windows Server release for those curious about the latest competition for Linux. I'll look at running some fresh Windows Server vs. Linux benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
