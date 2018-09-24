Windows Server 2019 Reaching GA Next Month

For those running a mix of Linux and Windows Servers or simply wanting to know what the "competition" has going on, Microsoft announced today that Windows Server 2019 will be reaching general availability in October.
Windows Server 2019 builds on top of Server 2016 and focuses on delivering improvements to hybrid/cloud computing, security, the application platform, and hyper-converged infrastructure.
Notable to Windows Server 2019 is now support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), Kubernetes, other updates ported from Windows 10, and a better Windows Defender implementation. Those wanting to learn more about Windows Server 2019 can visit the Microsoft Cloud Blog.
Windows Server 2019 will be available in Datacenter, Standard, and Essentials editions.
Yes, once out, we'll certainly be running some Windows Server 2019 vs. Linux server benchmarks.
3 Comments