Microsoft Developer: You Still Should Have Anti-Virus With Windows Subsystem For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 14 February 2019 at 12:27 AM EST. 4 Comments
MICROSOFT --
While disabling Windows Defender or other anti-virus programs may partially help offset the performance losses imposed by running Windows Subsystem for Linux, a.k.a. "Bash for Windows" or Ubuntu and other distributions running natively atop Windows 10 and now Windows Server 2019, it's not the root cause of the I/O performance bottleneck and is not a recommended course of action.

The main performance shortcoming of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) has been in the area of I/O. In CPU/system benchmarks we routinely see Windows 10 WSL with Ubuntu and other distributions performing very well, but when it comes to disk reads/writes, it's drastically slower than bare metal Linux installs and in some cases much slower still than dedicated virtual machines. Disabling Windows Defender or other anti-virus/anti-malware utilities only partially offsets this I/O overhead.

Rich Turner of Microsoft has issued a fresh warning over not disabling Windows Defender even for WSL performance purposes. This warning comes after Windows Defender was able to spot a malicious Node.js dependency in some code running under WSL.

As for the WSL I/O performance coming in short, Rich Turner also commented, "We're working across several teams right now to figure out an effective solution to this perf issue and despite the perf impact. In the meantime, we recomemnd patience. We do NOT recommend disabling Defender (or your chosen 3rd party anti-malware suite), nor do we recommend you exclude WSL folders nor your source folders."

We've been hearing for months now that they are working to address the WSL I/O problems... Hopefully a Windows update in 2019 will finally address this issue.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Microsoft News
FAudio Sees Its Initial Release As Microsoft XAudio Reimplementation
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Microsoft Announces "Project Mu" For Open-Source UEFI Alternative To TianoCore
Microsoft Is Going Ahead And Rebuilding Edge Browser Atop Chromium
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
Microsoft's New Open-Source Project Is "Shader Conductor" For Cross-Compiling HLSL
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features